Nobody Is Perfect, I’m Not, You’re Not – Yul Edochie Apologises To His 1st Wife Over Marrying 2nd Wife

After weeks of controversies about his marriage, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has finally apologized to his first wife, May Edochie.

Recall that the actor was dragged on social media for marrying a second wife, Judy Austin, which was later confirmed by the actor.

Yul via his Instagram page, publicly apologized to May over his action saying, “”To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times.”

“I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone.”

“You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I. But I guess life happens.”

“You already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no.”

“I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father.”

“I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.”

“Out of 100 I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best.”

“Nobody is perfect. I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is, except God.”

“I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart.”

“I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”