I’ve Been Wounded On The Frontlines, I’d Come Back Stronger – Okupe

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General (DG) of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has said he had been wounded by opponents following his conviction by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Information Nigeria reported on Tuesday that Okupe resigned his position as the DG of the organization following the ruling by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that convicted him for being guilty of 26 money laundering charges.

Okupe later paid a fine of N13 million for all the count charges to escape being sentenced in prison for two years.

He disclosed in his resignation letter that he was stepping down in order not to allow his personal interest distract the campaign of Obi and that of the Labour Party.

However, in a tweet on Thursday, the Labour Party chieftain said some were behind his travails.

He insisted he would come back stronger, adding that the Labour Party would emerge victorious next year.

The tweet read: “Dear Obidients. Many are the afflictions of the righteous but God delivers him from them all. I have been wounded on the frontlines. By God’s Grace, I will heal quickly and resume at the rear guard.

“Our mission to Aso Rock in 2023 is irreversible and unstoppable, God being our helper.”

Nigerians such as Reno Omokri had accused the former Anambra State Governor of running a mafia group, not a political campaign.

He claimed Okupe’s conviction indicated the lack of preparedness by the party to transform Nigeria.

The development had since generated mixed reactions from Nigerians with some condemning his involvement in money laundering and others commending him for stepping down.