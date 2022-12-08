Mercy Johnson Gets Knocks After Declaring Support For APC, Tinubu

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson was spotted today at the rally of the women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, held at the Mobolaji Johnson stadium, Lagos.

The actress had on Wednesday shared pictures of herself with the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Instagram, declaring openly her membership as part of the APC women’s presidential campaign team.

She captioned the post with: “Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC ‘Women Presidential Campaign Team’ at the APC women Southwest Rally.

“As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.

“From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportuned to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria. #RenewedHope.#VoteAPC. #Odiwife.”

The presence of the actress at the rally stirred different reactions on social media. Many Twitter users used their handles to express their disappointments.

A Twitter user, Afy567 wrote: “Mercy Johnson should be very ashamed of herself! All these celebrities only care about their personal interests.”

Another with the handle choqlateskynne: “Mercy Johnson sold her conscience for whatever meagre price. You can sell yours too if you like.🤷🏾‍♀️ But one thing i know is that GOD IN HEAVEN will shame all of you come next year! You will see why HE is GOD!

“APC will NEVER take that seat!!!

Shalom”