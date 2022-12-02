Nine Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Two Sokoto Villages, Abduct Five

No fewer than nine persons have reportedly been killed following an attack by terrorists on two villages in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Five persons were equally abducted in the attack which occurred on Wednesday night at the affected villages: Bare and Kojiyo.

Herds of cattle belonging to the villagers were said to have been stolen during the attack as they also reportedly broke into shops and set them on fire after they looted some assorted goods.

Sources reveal that the corpses of the deceased have been buried, according to Islamic rites.

“They set the food stores on fire and took away their animals and other assets. Goronyo, we need urgent intervention from the government,” one of the villagers said.

Spokesperson for the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar, as at time of this report stated he was not aware of the incident but would confirm and in turn make his statement.

This is not the first time bandits will be attacking communities in Sokoto as the state has witnessed a surge in bandit attacks, leading to the death of many residents and destruction of property.