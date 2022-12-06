Only PDP Can Solve Insecurity In Imo ― Lawmaker

Solomon Chinedu Anukam, a lawmaker in the Imo State House of Assembly has declared it is only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has the enablement to tackle insecurity problem in the state.

Anukam regretted the high rate of insecurity ravaging the state while addressing an Owerri-based Northern support group, ”The Choices of the Northern Community” during their visit to him.

He said: “every person living in Imo knows that there is insecurity and there is already a lot of fear in the minds of the people.”

The honorable affirmed that there is a way government in power used to go about tackling insecurity but regretted that the present administration is not doing anything in that regard.

The legislator said APC is not a good party for the country adding that the cost of food items such as rice and other things like the dollar exchange rate, and fuel have continued to rise unabated.

He said that the visit of the group shows that PDP will certainly emerge winner of all the elections both at the presidential, senatorial, federal house of representatives and assemblies as the case may be.

While he expressed joy for the visit, he was glad the Hausa community was supporting PDP, adding that in the past they used to support APC.

Anukam recalled the encouraging number of votes he got during the last election from the Azuzi ward 3 in Owerri which is the strong base of the Hausa community in the state.

The lawmaker said the votes motivated him to install a borehole there in appreciation.

Mustapha Suleiman, the leader of the group, in his speech “The Choice of the Northern Community”, thanked the legislator for According them a warm reception while declaring their support for his aspiration.

Sulieman informed the legislator that already they have engaged in campaigning for him, the PDP presidential candidate and all the candidates of the party for Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives, and House of Assembly as the case may be.

He commended the lawmaker for his strong commitment to the party in the House despite being an opposition coupled with the suppression faced.

The group leader however regretted the continued killings of the Northerners in the state maintaining that change will come to the ugly situation.