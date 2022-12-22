Political Opportunists Manipulating DSS – Saraki On Emefiele Saga

Bukola Saraki, a former Senate president, has suggested that the plot to arrest Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over alleged terrorism financing charges was a plot by politicians trying truncate the 2023 general elections.

Saraki said this in reaction to the recent move by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the governor while admonishing them not to allow themselves become destructive instruments in the hands of politicians ahead of the elections.

Recall that the secret police on Monday approached a judge for an arrest warrant to apprehend the CBN governor.

Saraki disclosed that there is a need for further clarification on the action of the secret service.

He added that without holding brief for the CBN governor, his concern was that “as a victim of a similar wrong and politically-motivated accusation”, he felt that there were some clouds around the DSS’ court action coming two months to the general elections.

He implored security agencies to be wary and avoid being manipulated by politicians ahead of the 2023 general election.

Saraki said more worrisome is that this is happening at a time the apex bank introduced tough guidelines on the cashless regime and change of currency which could work against those who had planned to resort to vote-buying in the election.

Yusuph Olaniyonu, in a statement from Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s Media Office in Abuja, he was quoted saying, “As somebody who had been wrongly accused of involvement in the Offa robbery by political opportunists and manipulators before their evil plots now begin to unravel in the court of law, I feel that a similar intrigue is being weaved by those who are bent on sabotaging the 2023 elections as the obvious outcome is not going their way.

“In this court case in which the CBN governor is being accused of terrorism through a suit which the Federal High Court has now described as frivolous and without concrete evidence, my position is not to support Emefiele but to support democracy which is being targeted by the plotters.”

“With all the due respect that I have for the DSS as a professional security agency, I still found it very difficult to understand what led to the charges, why concrete evidence that will enable the court to take a good decision was not provided and why the department gave room for suspicion and speculations as the case file have gaping holes as noted by the Honourable Judge John Tsoho.

“One of the suspicions this case has raised is that it is part of a grand plot by those who want to undermine and sabotage the coming general election because their calculation on vote buying, rigging, and excessive use of money is falling apart.”