PDP Crisis: Saraki Breaks Silence, Says Party Will Surprise Nigerians

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has broken his silence over the crisis rocking the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki expressed optimism over the outcome of the crisis between the party’s presidential candidates and the five aggrieved governors led by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

He stated the crisis would soon be resolved and Nigerians would be shocked at the outcome.

Also Read: PDP Crisis: I’ve Been Working Silently Behind The Scene – Saraki

Saraki told pressmen on Monday at the fidau of the 10th year remembrance of his late father Dr Olusola Saraki, that the conflict would soon be resolved.

The former governor submitted that “We will surprise Nigerians. This is because we all think about what is good for this country. Look at the poverty that is on the street. Look at how governance has not gone well.

“We will put Nigerians first because Nigerians want PDP back in power. The little differences between Governor Wike and Alhaji Abubakar we will resolve them and at the end of the day whether is Wike or others all of us in PDP want a better Nigeria.”