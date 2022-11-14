Crawford University Student Hospitalized After Brutal Beating By 2 Staff

A graduating student of Crawford University, a private university in Igbesa, Ogun State, has been hospitalized after reportedly being brutally beaten by two of the school staff members.

According to Instablog9ja, it was gathered that the student, identified simply as Fredrick, graduated last Wednesday, and on Monday, November 14, he went to his hostel to pick up his remaining belongings.

However, trouble started after he was reportedly denied entery by the hostel porter, who went ahead to beat him until he collapsed.

A source who spoke to Instablog9ja said, “He came to pick his remaining luggage but the hostel porter stopped him from entering the hostel. An argument ensued between them and in the process, he was attacked and beaten to a point he couldn’t stand up.”

A video obtained shows the moment the two staff members attacked Fredrick, repeatedly hitting and punching him until he collapsed.

Watch video below: