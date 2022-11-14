2023: Obi Can’t Win, He’s Playing Game – Soludo

Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has criticised Peter Obi, the labour party’s presidential candidate, claiming that Obi is incapable of winning the presidential race.

The former governor of the Central Bank bemoaned that he has been the target of a number of insults and harassments since he made a remark regarding investments Obi made while he was governor.

Governor Soludo claimed that Obi is merely playing a game in a lengthy statement titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ on Monday.

Part of his statement read, “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win.

“He knows the game he is playing, and we know too; and he knows that we know.

“Everyone knows that he is going nowhere, but they are looking for who to blame.”

He further added that only two persons/parties are in contention for the presidency.