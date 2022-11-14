Our Administration Will Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption – Peter Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has promised that if elected in 2023, his administration will have and show zero-tolerance for corruption, noting that corrupt practices have crippled Nigeria’s growth for too long.

In a brief statement on Monday, Obi said allowing corruption to deprive Nigerians of the dividends of democracy will not be accepted.

“We will have zero tolerance for corruption; block leakages and cut the cost of governance. Our total commitment to transparency and accountability in government business is the only credible way to achieve limited to zero corruption.

“The burden of endemic corruption is borne by the citizens; they are denied the high living standards which the wealth of their country should have given them through the provision of public infrastructure and services.

“To have corruption eat so deeply into the fabric of our public life, such that over 80% of our common wealth is devoured by a small minority, while most of our people are left to scrounge and scavenge for a living is totally unacceptable,” Obi asserted.