Senate Confirms Lauretta Onochie As NDDC Chairman

The nomination as substantive chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, was today confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate also confirmed 12 others nominees who attended the screening at plenary last Friday at the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded the names of the nominees for the Senate’s approval, but the process had experienced some delays.

Onochie’s appointment, came despite the criticisms that trailed her nomination.

Those whose appointments were confirmed included Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, who is now Managing Director of NDDC, and will serve for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Others are Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State; Emem Willcox Wills, Akwa Ibom; Denyanbofa Dimaro, Bayelsa State; Orok Duke, Cross River State and Pius Odudu, Edo State.

Other approved nominees include Engineer Anthony Ekenne, representing Imo State; Gbenga Edema, Ondo State; Elekwachi Dimkpa, Rivers State; Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, Nasarawa State who will represent the North-Central zone; Sadiq Sami Sule-Ikoh, Kebbi State, representing North-West and Tahir Mamman, Adamawa State, representing the North-East on the NDDC board.

Two nominees who did not attend the screening were however not confirmed for appointment into the NDDC board.