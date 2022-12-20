Gov. Buni Orders Release Of Teenager Who Insulted Him On Social Media

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the immediate release of a teenager detained by the police for allegedly insulting the governor.

A statement signed by the director general, Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, on Tuesday, said the governor was not aware of the arrest and detention and that it was grossly unnecessary to arrest anyone for insulting or criticising him.

In an earlier development, the teenager’s father, Mallam Garba Isa, told journalists that the police had on December 11, 2022, arrested his son for allegedly insulting the governor on social media and called on the authorities to consider releasing his son.

According to Buni, “This is the price of leadership and we are fully conscious of it, therefore, l couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, l wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention, l have now directed his immediate release from detention”

He pointed that though Buni administration runs an open government, contributions and criticisms should be constructive and meaningful.

The statement however reminded social media users to be “responsive and responsible to respect the rights of everyone, political party, religious and socio-cultural differences most especially as the political campaigns are ongoing.”