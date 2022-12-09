Super Eagles Legends Campaign For Tinubu In Kano

Some popular former Super Eagles players have arrived in Kano to begin the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign tour which will take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The players include, Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Babayaro, amongst others.

They were welcomed by the former Majority Leader in the Kano State House of Assembly, Baffa Agundi.

In the statement released by the Tinubu Support Group, Agundi expressed delight at their arrival and promised to make their stay in the state memorable as they embark on the tour in support of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Agudi described the players as one of the best things to happen to the country, as they brought joy to every home in Nigeria during their playing days.