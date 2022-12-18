Tinubu’s Life Based On Falsehood, Tell Us Who You Really Are – Atiku’s Camp Queries

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as one whose life is questionable with no detail to verify as true.

In a statement on Sunday, the camp alleged that Tinubu has too many skeletons in his cupboard to be allowed to become the next President of Nigeria while stating that the many secrets are why Tinubu and his handlers have refused to participate in public debates so his secrets won’t be exposed.

According to Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication, Asiwaju Tinubu was not recognized in 2007 by one of the known eldest members of the Tinubu extended family, Abdulrafiu Babatunde Tinubu who at that time was the head of the civil service of Lagos State.

Shaibu said, a book was published by the former head of service that identified all the members of the Tinubu dynasty from the 19th century to date with Tinubu’s name conspicuously missing and the author pointed out that anyone whose details are not contained in the book is not an authentic member of the Tinubu family.

Shaibu in the statement added that a name such as ‘Bola’ should have a prefix or a suffix but in Tinubu’s case, it is unknown.

The statement reads: “The wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion, says the Holy Bible.

“This perhaps explains why the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refused to open himself up for scrutiny but continues to evade debates, non-partisan town hall meetings and live interviews.

“Tinubu’s entire life and persona is based on falsehood and thus he cannot address these questions, hence his decision to continue to run all over the place. But these controversies did not begin today.

READ ALSO: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Case Against Tinubu

“In 2007, a former head of the civil service of Lagos State, Abdulrafiu Babatunde Tinubu, one of the eldest members of the Tinubu family, published a book titled, “Onijumu Wura: The Tinubu Dynasty of Kakawa, Lagos (The Tree)”

“Abdulrafiu included the names of all members of the Tinubu dynasty from the 19th century till date. Conspicuously missing from the book was the name of Bola Tinubu. The author claimed anyone whose name was not listed in the book was not an authentic member of the Tinubu family.”

Still on the subject matter, Atiku’s aide submitted that, unlike Tinubu, the past of the former Vice President is easily traceable.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar’s history has never been in doubt. His father was Garba Abubakar, a Fulani trader and farmer while Atiku’s mother was Aisha Kande. Atiku was named after his paternal grandfather Atiku Abdulqadir who hails from Wurno, Sokoto State and migrated to Kojoli village at Jada, Adamawa State. His maternal grandfather was Inuwa Dutse who migrated to Jada, Adamawa State from Dutse, Jigawa State.

“Where is Tinubu from? Who are his parents? Who was Tinubu’s father? What was his name? What is Tinubu’s full name? Is it Bolatito, Omobolanle, Abolaji, Bolarinwa?

“While it is not uncommon for leaders to use a short version of their names, most times, for the purpose of stylistic rendition, the full outlay of their names is nonetheless public knowledge.

“In the Second Republic. such names as Bisi Onabanjo, Bola Ige, Bisi Akande and many more from the Southwest region are brand names of great political icons. But even as it were, everyone knew that the Governor of Ogun State in the Second Republic was known in full as Olabisi Onabanjo, ditto for Ajibola Ige and the rest of such examples.

“However, it is confounding that in the case of the APC presidential candidate, he is simply known as Bola Tinubu. No one knows the prefix or suffix to his ‘Bola,” he said.