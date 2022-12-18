TAPMAN Summons Olaiya Igwe To Disciplinary Panel Over Unclad Video

Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe has been summoned by The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) over his controversial unclad video.

The actor who was seen in a viral video praying naked at the beach for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, will reportedly face a disciplinary committee, set up by the association.

Actress and TAMPAN executive, Rose Odika, confirmed to Sunday Scoop that Olaiya had been summoned to face a disciplinary panel to explain himself, he has yet to appear before it.

She said, “He has the right to support whoever he wants to, but we have the moral justification angle. We are looking at the morality behind that advert (video). It is not about who he is supporting. It is about him breaching the code of ethics (of our association and industry.

”However, when correspondent from Scoop reached out to Olaiya, he stated that he was not aware of such move by TAMPAN. He said, “I don’t know who discussed that with you. I did not hear anything about that. God bless you.”