Tinubu’s Wife Gifts Over 2,000 Bags Of Rice To Northern Christians

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday donated food items to Christian communities in the North.

At an endorsement ceremony organised by the Christian Northern Nigerian Political Forum (CNNPF) in Kaduna on Tuesday, Oluremi donated over 2,000 bags of rice and wrappers to women, assuring them of inclusive administration if her husband is elected president.

Oluremi, who is also an Assistant Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, maintained that her husband’s track record of inclusiveness made his campaign promises regarding equitable representation believable.

Coordinator of CNNPF, Ibrahim Itodo, reminded the Christian communities of the nation’s need for a visionary leader.

Itodo pointed that if Mr Tinubu could turn Lagos state into a thriving economy, he would lead the nation out of its current socio-economic and security challenges.

He said the issue of the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, conceived to Islamise Nigeria, was a past issue and had been resolved.

Also, chairman of the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP), Isacc Abrak, said they graced the event to show the world that Christians in northern Nigeria knew who Tinubu was.

He said that the Northern Christians had understood and bought the idea of Tinubu’s choice of Muslim as a running mate.

“Northern Christians have understood that the Muslim-Muslim ticket by Tinubu is basically for strategy and not as wrongly said and perceived by other Christians that it was a look down on them.

“When Tinubu emerges the President, he will carry the Northern Christians and everybody along, so we are at this event to show the country that we are with the him and his wife,” Abrak said.

He explained, “To quench that assertion of Northern Christians that Tinubu doesn’t care about them, we mobilised ourselves massively from the 19 Northern states to show our solidarity with Tinubu and the APC.”

He further said that Tinubu is competent leader looking at his antecedent.

“Tinubu has changed Lagos State, he is going to change Northern Nigeria, he will bring mass youths employment to solve our insecurity,” Abrak said.

Present at the ceremony were the governors of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina, and Hafstat Ganduje and other APC stalwarts.

Oluremi however called for a minute’s silence in honour of the recent 38 people slain by bandits in Kaduna’s Kaura local council area.