What’s Your Excuse For Not Getting Intimate With The Woman You Claim To love? – Nnaji Charity Wonders

Actress Nnaji Charity has queried men that shy away from being intimate with the women they claim they love.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share reasons why men fail to be intimate with women they say they love.

She revealed that men who are getting intimate somewhere else or are homosexuals will deny the women they claim they love intimacy.

Nnaji wrote: “We are in a society where some guys are gays in disguise, don’t quote me wrong. What’s your excuse for not having intimacy with the woman you claim you love if you are not a gay or you are getting sex elsewhere. Love comes with feelings. If after several body contact, the guy did not respond with any feelings, my dear that guy na your fellow woman NO CAP. Emotional stress does not even stop feelings especially when it is coming from someone you claim to love.”