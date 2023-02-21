146,913 Observers Will Be Deployed For Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said a total of 146,913 domestic and international observers will be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at the INEC briefing for observers of the 2023 general election in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Yakubu, the number of observers is the largest in the history of the country.

The commission accredited 196 national and domestic organisations that deployed 144,800 observers and 33 international organisations that deployed 2,113 observers.

Yakubu, however, urged the observers to abide by the laws of Nigeria while discharging their duties on election day.