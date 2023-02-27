Babatunde Fashola Mourns As He Loses Uncle

The Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has lost his uncle, Chief Salmon Kayode Fashola, fondly called Uncle Kay.

The Giwa Olori Giwa Adinni died on Sunday and was buried same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also commiserated with Fashola over his loss.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media office, urged the minister, family and others left behind to take heart and accept his passing as the will of Almighty Allah.

While praying God to grant them the strength to bear the loss, he also beseeched Munificent Allah to admit the deceased to Aljanna Firdaus.

