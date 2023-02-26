Borno Monday Market Gutted By Fire (VIDEO)

The popular Monday Market in Maiduguri, the biggest in Borno State, was reportedly gutted by fire, destroying several shops and property worth billions of naira.

The fire was reported by Daily Trust to have started around 2am on Sunday and has spread to different parts of the market.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but an official of the market, who identified himself as, Goni, said there are over 10,000 shops in the market.

He said, “The market is the destination of all good that are brought into Maiduguri from Kano, Lagos, and even outside Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Tragedy For Borno IDPs As Fire Guts 200 Houses in Unofficial Section

“It’s a great loss the economy, it’s a great loss to our livelihood, especially now that the people have started recovering from the devastation of Boko Haram insurgency.”

Efforts to put out the fire by the state fire service have not yielded results, as the fire continues to rage, destroying the largest part of the market.

Observations show that a large number of youths looting from the goods that were saved from the raging fire.

Banks operating in the market area were also affected.

WATCH VIDEO

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1629745484808986626?t=AZNoSFoU5tY8UBSK8vjxXw&s=19