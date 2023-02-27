Dino Melaye Faults INEC’s Results Presentation (Video)

The collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye, has challenged the method of collation and result announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, on Monday.

During his protest at the NCC, he called for the results presentation at the polling units be displayed on the INEC website for comparison with the results presented by the State’s Collation Officers.

Melaye also said the results presented at the national collation centre weren’t uploaded on the commission’s Results Viewing Portal (IReV). He was immediately supported by other party agents.

The INEC chairman, however, overruled Melaye and ratified the result presented by the SCOPs for Kwara and asked those of Ondo and Osun to proceed with their results.

“You are being disruptive,” Mahmood instantly cautioned Melaye and announced a one-hour break.

However, Melaye left his seat, stormed the arena right before the INEC chairman and ranted that the results presented by the SCOPs won’t be accepted by his party.

Melaye said, “We cannot have another state, I’m not disruptive. The electoral act says that what is uploaded is what is being read.

He added, “You can bundle me out, but the right thing must be done. I’m a party agent, that is what the constitution says.”

Watch video below: