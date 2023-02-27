‘You’re Now Deliberately Being Disruptive’ – INEC Chairman Tells Melaye

There was mild drama on Monday at the National Collation Centre in Abuja when National Agent of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), former Senator Dino Melaye contested the results presented on the floor of the centre.

Melaye had on Monday observed that the results announced for Ekiti State on Sunday where candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won did not tally with the overall figures.

Melaye therefore requested that the results be projected live on screen while being read by the State Coalition Officer for the Presidential Election (SCOPE) and Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the presenting state.