Governor Ishaku Loses Taraba South Senatorial Election

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has lost his for bid the Taraba Southern Senatorial District to the All Progressives Congress candidate, David Jimkuta.

Declaring the results of the election on Monday in Wukari, the returning officer, Solomon Adeyeye said Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes to defeat Governor Darius of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 45,708 votes.

Next was Michael Magaji of Social Democratic Party who garnered 4,133.

“By the powers conferred on me as returning officer, I hereby announce and declare David Jimkuta as the winner of the just concluded Taraba South Senatorial district election,” the returning officer said.

Jimkuta expressed gratitude to the teeming youths and security agencies for ensuring the necessary peaceful environment for the successful conduct of the elections.

Senator Shu’aibu Isa Lau of PDP was also declared winner for the Taraba Northern Senatorial District election.

The Northern senatorial zone comprises Jalingo, Lau, Karim- Lamido, Zing, Yorro and Ardo-kola Federal Constituency.

Declaring the result, the returning officer for the election, Chibiya Paul Chingu of Federal University, Wukari said Lau scored 74,645 votes.

The serving senator defeated Sani Abubakar Danladi who scored 61878 votes.

Lau is also the present Senate Deputy Minority Leader in the National Assembly.