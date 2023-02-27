Governor Ortom Loses Senatorial Seat To APC’s Titus Zam

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who is a member of the G5, has lost the Benue North West senatorial seat to All Progressives Congress’ Titus Zam.

Zam polled 143,151 votes to defeat Ortom with 106,882 votes and the Labour Party candidate, Mark Gbilah, who polled 51,950 votes.

Zam, who hails from Gwer West Local Government Area, was a former chairman of the area and Special Adviser to Governor Ortom on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Mr Zam was Mr Ortom’s Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from 2015 to 2017.