Gunmen Kill LP Senatorial Candidate, Supporters In Enugu

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs, on Wednesday night, killed and burnt the Enugu State senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu.

Chukwu was reportedly killed at Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA)

The Enugu LP governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, who confirmed the incident said the car conveying Chukwu and five supporters was set ablaze after they were killed.

“It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. They (gunmen) shot him and five others and set them ablaze,” The Punch quoted Edeoga.

READ ALSO: I’m Still Senatorial Candidate For Enugu East, Nnamani Insists, Despite Expulsion From PDP

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose Saturday’s election.”

The spokesperson of the Enugu police command, Daniel Ndukwe, at the time of this report could not be reached.

The sad death of the senatorial candidate comes two days before the presidential and national assembly elections in the country.

Recall weeks ago, gunmen also attacked the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu South LGA.