I’m Still Senatorial Candidate For Enugu East, Nnamani Insists, Despite Expulsion From PDP

The Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has said that he is still the People’s Democratic Party candidate for his senatorial district as far as the 2023 elections were concerned, hence urging his constituents to come out en masse to vote for him in the Saturday’s Senatorial election.

The former governor also added that he made the final list of Independent National Electoral Commission final list of senatorial candidates cleared for Saturday’s election.

His plea to his constituents is coming four days before the presidential election and National Assembly elections slated for this Saturday, February 25, 2023.

On February 10, the PDP expelled Nnamani alongside some other key party members for anti-party activities. The senator in response took the party to court over the disciplinary actions taken against him for alleged anti-party activities.

Prior then, Nnamani had openly declared his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, which had led to his initial suspension from the PDP.

The former governor of Enugu State said his support for the APC candidate was because he could not support a northerner to become president after the eight-year tenure of the current president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Nnamani’s candidacy had since his expulsion been under contention as Section 65(2b) provides that a person shall be qualified for election under subsection (1) of this section if (b) he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party.”