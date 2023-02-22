NCC Announces Hotline For Complaints, Election Day Issues

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dedicated its consumer Toll-Free Number, 622, for Nigerians to report issue during the forthcoming election.

The commission’s executive vice chairman, Umar Garba Danbatta, who revealed this in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday, said the development was to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its patriotic commitment to ensuring a smooth, free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

Elections will commence on February 25 with the Presidential and Vice Presidential election alongside the Senate and House of Representatives elections.

In that light, the NCC made available the Incident Hotline to enable voters and members of the public across the country to easily report any issues that may affect them, or others, during the elections.

The commission revealed that the Toll-Free Number 622 is the second-level complaints centre through which consumers of telecommunications services are allowed to make calls directly to the NCC to resolve issues concerning their telecommunications services which the service providers cannot do.

“However, in consideration of the critical nature of this election and to alleviate emergent issues that may arise at the voting centres or any parts of Nigeria thereof, the Commission has considered it expedient to dedicate the Toll-Free Number 622 to accommodate all types of complaints on election day.

“This is with a view to resolving such issues by contacting and conveying such to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for a timely resolution,” Danbatta’s statement disclosed.

Danbatta furthered that the 622 Election Incident Monitoring Centre will be manned by top Management officials of the NCC. He added that the hotline will be open to the public from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Members of the public are, therefore, invited to take advantage of the Election Incident Monitoring Centre Hotline, 622,” the statement added.