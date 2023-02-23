Kwankwaso Has Needed Character, Integrity For Presidency; ‘Not One Rat Died During Campaign’ – NNPP Chairman

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday declared that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is best suited to lead Nigeria just like “heroes past” were without flaws.

Just as it urged Nigerians to vote Kwankwaso, the Party once more, urged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to step down for Kwankwaso, describing the latter as a younger person that could develop Nigeria.

The national chairman of the NNPP, Rufai Ahmed Alkali, speaking at a press conference in Abuja, stressed that the Party was in charge of Kano State.

“In Kano, we had over 400,000 members that joined us. No PDP structure in Kano. We are not taking anything for granted. Kwankwaso is doing well, the north is with Kwankwaso and the Abuja declaration said anyone who wants to contest for the office of the president must have integrity.

“Our heroes past did not have questionable character and frankly speaking, it is Kwankwaso that is closer to that mark. Not even one rat did die during our campaign. Nigeria has moved on, leaders who are ready to sacrifice are people they are going to sacrifice to vote for. Atiku should not divide the Northern votes, he should step down for Kwankwaso.”

Speaking on some presidential candidates who according to him were sick, but want to force themselves on Nigerians, he said any one could be sick, but that such persons should not force themselves on Nigerians.

“What is Nigerians’ offense that sick people will be forcing themselves on them? We’ve seen some candidates being pushed at campaign rallies,” he added.

On the fate of the NNPP candidates yet to be recognised by INEC, Alkali said “When we were doing the primaries, we looked at the guidelines. We’ve gone to court, even if they want to appeal, they should implement the court judgement. All the crises show that the NNPP is a strong party. The NNPP is strong in Zamfara and we are hoping to win.

“Kwankwaso will be dividing northern votes with Atiku,” Alkali said, adding, “we are happy we are spoiling their show and we are going to win because even the PDP and the APC have agreed they have failed this country.

“PDP emerged to fight military rule. Today, NNPP emerged to change bad governance. We’ve changed the game and we are going to spoil their games until we win.

“Kwankwaso has the capacity and the network to run this country. Transaction politics time has passed. The NNPP is working to ensure that we win the election”

Meanwhile, a coalition of 10,000 civil society groups assured Kwankwaso of 15 million votes in Saturday’s presidential election.

Some of the groups include the Northern Ministers’ Forum, the Rebuild Women and Youth Foundation, Greater Movement Network, National Responsible Youth Organisation and The Determined Icons.

The leader of the coalition, Godwin Abah, while briefing the press yesterday, in Abuja, described Kwankwaso as the best candidate among the plethora of persons vying for the office.

Abah urged Atiku Abubakar, to step down for the former Kano State governor.

“Coalition of Civil Society Groups meticulously assessed leading political parties and their presidential candidates, noted their antecedents and democratic credentials in the quest for a strong, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic society,” he added.

He furthered that, “Considering the views of most rural dwellers with permanent voters cards the coalition interacted with, who expressed confidence in Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for touching their lives in many ways and desire him to be president, has unanimously selected Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the best presidential candidate, accordingly adopted him for President in the Saturday 25th February 2023, presidential election.

“A man of enormous intellectual capacity and capability, Kwankwaso is an embodiment of patriotism, integrity, humility, nobility and versatility with a vision, mission and blueprint for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria.

“He is the only presidential candidate who has traveled across Nigeria on road, visited more states, Senatorial Districts and local government areas more than other contenders for president to articulate people-oriented projects and programmes to boost their standards of living.

“A servant-leader with a milk of human kindness, Kwankwaso transformed Kano State as a two- term Governor and will bring his wealth of experience as former Minister of Defence, Ambassador, Senator, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives etc., to bear on national governance as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”