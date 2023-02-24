No Plan To Shut Down Telecom Services During 2023 General Elections – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that no telecommunications operator in the country will shut down its service before, during or after the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released on Friday, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, assured all users of telecommunications and banking services utilizing network facilities continued optimal service delivery before, during, and after the general elections in Nigeria.

“No network will witness any deliberate shutdown or disruptions, especially at this very crucial period of general elections in the country. The Nigerian public, consumers of telecommunications services, and all bank customers are advised to ignore these or similar messages that insinuate deliberate network shutdown or disruption of services in the Nigerian telecom network.

“These malicious and subversive messages originated and are being circulated by fraudsters and unscrupulous elements in the society with the intent to cause chaos and panic among the populace,” he said.

Muoka said that the Commission had received unequivocal assurances from all the service providers to the effect that all network services are currently in optimal performance.