PDP’s Ngwu Wins Enugu West Senatorial Seat, Set To Replace Ekweremadu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District, Engr. Osita Ngwu has emerged winner in the just concluded elections.

Ngwu who won in a landslide victory will be replacing Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who has been in the upper chamber since May 2003.

READ ALSO: Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu To Spend Christmas In UK Jail, As Court Adjourns Trial To May 2023

He polled 52,473 votes to defeat Dennis Amadi of the Labour Party, who polled 48,053.

Other losers are, APC’s Ezeh Chika, who scored 3825 while NNPP candidate, Udeagulu Cletus scored 1052.

The returning officer declared Ngwu the winner, saying he satisfied the requirements of the law.