Tinubu Has Moved On, Holds No Grudge Against Naja’atu Mohammed – APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) says its party flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, holds no grudge against the former PCC director of Civil Society, Naja’atu Mohammed, following her exit from the Party.

Mohammed Hassan, director of the Civil Societies Directorate, while addressing newsmen at the Pre-Election Roundtable in Abuja on Wednesday, reiterated that nobody in Tinubu’s campaign is missing her following the exit.

Recall that two days ago, the Police Service Commission dropped the ex-Tinubu campaign director from its list of newly appointed coordinators for election monitoring.

The activist was replaced with an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bawa Lawal to act as the new coordinator for the Northwest following a petition by the PCC chief spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, who described her appointment as callous and insensitive.

Hassan noted that nobody including the presidential candidate begrudged Naja’atu for opting out of the campaign council.

The senator, who was represented by the Secretary of Renewed Hope Ambassadors and a member of the PCC, Okpokwu Ogenyi, explained the only challenge they have with the former director was herdesperation to malign the APC candidate.

READ ALSO: Elections: PSC Bows To Pressure, Revokes Naja’atu Muhammad’s Appointment As Northwest Coordinator

“Our principal has no grudge against Naja’atu Mohammed neither do we as a directorate of the APC presidential campaign. She came in to serve and opted out when she considered it best to leave. All that Naja’atu said about Asiwaju (I won’t say she is lying), are not true.

“I said this in the sense that Asiwaju recently participated in an interactive session with order presidential candidate and he performed excellently well. I can tell you that I spent four hours with him and have seen him drinking his tea himself while interacting with people. He is even stronger and healthier than many younger people that I know.

“We and our principal, therefore, hold no grudge against Naja’atu. She has done her best and left us. We, on our own part, have also moved on. As you can see, we have done about three programmes in her absence,” Hassan said.

He furthered that, to show that they don’t harbor any hatred against her, nobody in the civil society’s directorate celebrates her being dropped as the coordinator of Police Service Commission for the Northwest.

According to him, the decision to retain or revoke her appointment is the prerogative of the commission.

“That is the prerogative of the Police Service Commission. We are not part of the PSC. We are politicians. But I believe that you cannot be in politics and be in law enforcement again at the same time.

“The police must have seen reason with what the APC spokesperson said and decided to drop her. It is their responsibility and we have no business with that,” he stated.