2023 Election: PDP Sweeps Senate Seats, Nine Rep Positions In Rivers

This was contained in a release issued by the INEC in Rivers State on Friday night and sent to newsmen by the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Geraldine Ekelemu.

INEC in the statement said results for the remaining two seats in the Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 were suspended over alleged irregularities.

From the released results, the PDP candidate and state Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Banigo Ipalibo-Harry emerged winner of the Rivers West Senatorial District with 67668 votes.

Onyesoh Alwell also of the PDP scored 13,4283 votes and was declared winner of the Rivers East Senatorial District, while Mpigi Barinada won the Rivers South-East District with 53,734 votes.

For the House of Representatives, Anderson Igbiks of the All Progressives Congress won the Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency with 9,902 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Umuzurieke Manuchim won the Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 1 with 22459 votes.

The nine positions won by the PDP are Kingsley Chinda (Obio/Akpor federal constituency, Hart Godwin (Degema/Bonny and Abiente Dagomie (Andony/Opobo/Nkoro).

Others are, Bob Solomon (Abua/Odual-Ahoada East), Nwaeke.Uche (Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo/, Goodhead Boma (Akuku-Tori/Asari-Toru).

Also, Obuzor Amadi won the (Ahoada-West/Ogna/Egbema/Ndoni), Emerengwa Sunday (Ikwerre–Emuoha) and Nwogu Godspower (Etche-Omuma).