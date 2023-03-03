2023 Election: We’ll Vote Your Guber Candidate, APC Assures Wike

Some members of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have attributed the victory of APC’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers State to the intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike of the state.

Members of the PCC also said they would support the preferred candidate of the state governor in the state, Siminialaye Fubara, as a way of reciprocating the support of the governor during the presidential polls.

The PCC, yesterday, in Port Harcourt said Wike was instrumental to the success of the APC at the presidential poll, adding that without the efforts of the governor that their candidate would not have secured up to the 25 per cent of votes, which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in the state and a member of the party’s PCC and Independent Campaign Council, ICC, in the state, Tony Okocha, commended the governor for the support that gave the party victory in the state.