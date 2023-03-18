2023 Election: Police Rescue 19 Abducted INEC Ad-Hoc Staff In Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have rescued 19 INEC Ad-Hoc staff who were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday in Imo State.

The development was confirmed by INEC authorities in the state.

According to officials, the 19 INEC Ad-Hoc staff were on their way to seven different polling units in Ugbelie ward 06 in Ideato South LGA of Imo state when they were abducted.

INEC spokesperson, Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, said the rescued took place after a distress call and information about the incident was made to the operatives who immediately swung into action.

She added that even though they were rescued, all the election materials which include BVAS and sensitive materials were not recovered.