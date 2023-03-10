2023 Election: Vote For Continuity, Ikpeazu Urges Abia Workers

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has called on state civil servants to vote for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sustain the development agenda of the present administration.

Ikpeazu made the call, on Thursday, during a town hall meeting with the workers at the International Conference Center, Umuahia.

He said that the State Government under his watch had evolved several policies and programmes that would improve the welfare of workers.

He said: “On March 18, you must vote for continuity because, if you gamble with your future, you have also put your job on the line.

“I owe it to you as a duty to remind you of the consequences of your indiscretion as you elect the next governor.

“I have directed that between now and seven days that the leave allowance of civil servants is paid.

“Even as I grant command promotion to everyone, its implementation will be easier, if you vote for the governorship candidate of PDP, Chief Okey Ahiwe.”

The governor expressed gratitude to God for the cordial relationship that existed between the government and civil servants and commended them for their support.

He thanked them for playing a pivotal role in the achievement of the infrastructure development recorded during his tenure while assuring that Ahiwe will prioritise the welfare of workers, if elected.

He urged them to vote for candidates with good track records of stewardship and not to give their mandate to individuals that would put their future in jeopardy.

In his remark, Ahiwe assured the people that the promotion announced by the governor would be fully implemented by him if voted into power.

He promised to serve the state diligently and evolve programmes that would boost human capital development and increase productivity.

Responding, the Head of Service, Mr. Onyii Wamah, thanked the governor for his friendly disposition toward civil servants.

Wamah promised that the workers would support Ahiwe in the upcoming election.