Abubakar Bawa Emerges Taraba PDP Chairman

Abubakar Bawa, the former special adviser on political matters to governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, has emerged the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

Agbu Kefas, the Taraba State governor-elect and former state chairman of the Party (PDP) resigned from the seat six months ago to contest the governorship race which created the vacuum that was filled on Friday by the PDP working committee in the State.

Information Nigeria reports that Agbu who was elected chairman of the Taraba PDP in on March 24, 2021 resigned, leaving two years under his tenure.

READ ALSO: Herders Reportedly Kill Five In Benue Communities

Bawa was therefore elected to complete Agbu’s four year tenure which is to terminate in August 2024.

However, Bawa in his inaugural speech, urged Party members to remain resolute and united to support the incoming governor of the State to foster development.

He also vowed cordial working relationship with the state working committee and the members of the Party, so also at the national level to brighten chances of the Party in the next elections.