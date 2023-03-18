Adamawa Guber Polls: “I’ll Be Victorious” – APC Candidate, Binani Casts Her Vote

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, has expressed optimism to win today’s election.

Binani, after casting her vote, said she was confident of the electoral process and that she would come out victorious.

Binani who is one of the 11 female governorship contestants in northern Nigeria in the 2023 elections, cast her vote at about 9:20 am at Poling Unit 006 in Bamoi Ward in Yola South Local Government Area witnessed by a crowd of supporters and journalists.

She commended the orderly conduct of voters, election officials and security agents.