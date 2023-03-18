Hoodlums Destroy Voting Materials In Bayelsa

Political thugs have reportedly hijacked and destroyed voting materials meant for wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 in constituency five of the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for the House of Assembly election.

Chief Press Secretary to Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a short message he sent out, said the Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, condemned the act in strongest possible terms.

The governor urged the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police for Bayelsa State to restore peace in the area.

Meanwhile, reports from the state had it that accreditation and voting were yet to start at wards polling units 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 in Atissa Constituency, Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State as of 9 am.

Buses and other vehicles were seen being loaded with voting materials preparatory to departing for polling units in the area.