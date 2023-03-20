After Lagos Governorship Defeat, Funke Akindele Deletes Political Posts From Instagram

Nollywood actress cum Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has conceded defeat in Saturday’s March 18 election.

Checks by Information Nigeria on Sunday showed that the thespian deleted all political posts on her page.

The posts visible on her page of 15.7 million followers were that of her movie promotion and other personal posts.

However, the sudden development on her social media page raised eyebrows among some netizens.

Akindele and her principal, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s election.