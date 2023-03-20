Enugu East: Nnamani Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Labour Party’s Senator-Elect

Former Enugu State Governor and Senator representing Enugu East, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has congratulated the Senator-elect for Enugu East District, Sir Kelvin Chukwu.

The former Governor of Enugu State lost his return bid to the Senate to the Labour Party candidate, Sir Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69, 136 to beat Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

Nnamani, in a congratulatory message, said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents adding “the people have spoken”.

He explained that “The result of the election is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone who have identified with Labour Party. A contrary result would have negated the trend.

“I wish the Enugu East Senator-Elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber.”

He also told his supporters to remain calm and accept the outcome of the election in good faith.