Anambra People No Long Rent Houses To Us – Fulani Herdsmen Laments

Fulani herdsmen in Anambra State, under the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), have cried out over the treatment they are getting from residents of the state.

According to MACBAN, its members are being denied accommodations in the South-East state, causing hindrances to their traditional business.

Leader of MACBAN in South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, however, led this out to newsmen during the weekend after attending Governor Charles Soludo’s one-year Anniversary in office.

READ MORE: Man Allegedly Strangles Pregnant Wife To Death Over Delay In Opening Gate For Him In Anambra

To back the group’s claim while addressing dignitaries at the event held in Akwa, the state capital, Siddiki cited Anaku, Umueje, Omor, Igbakwu, Omasi, Umumbo, Umuerum and Ifite-Ogwari all in Ayamelum local government council of the areas of the state as places where MACBAN members have been denied accommodation.

He called on Governor Solud’s government to intervene urgently for peace and oneness.

Siddiki said his members have a cordial relationship with the indigenes in spite of “some cases of misunderstanding.”

Siddiki said: “Our interest in the areas was purely economic. No herder was interested in contesting the ownership of land with members of their host communities across the state.

“We commended the Police and DSS for their prompt responses whenever there is a conflict between our members and our host communities in the state.”

The MACBAN leader, however, said much still needed to be done to ensure that law-abiding citizens, including herders, were free to carry out their businesses without hindrances in the state.

According to him, as cattle breeders they are asking for a secure environment to do their grazing business.

“We are ready to support our host communities in any capacity they want us to, in order to make life meaningful for everyone and to sustain the already peaceful co-existence in the areas,” Siddiki added.