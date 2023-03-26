Prominent Osun Monarch, Oba Rauf Olaniyan Ajiboye Olaigbo VIII Passes On

Oba Rauf Olaniyan Ajiboye Olaigbo VIII, a prominent monarch in Osun State, has reportedly died.

According to reports the Elende of Eko-Ende died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos State.

Oba Olaniyan, whose domain is in the Ifelodun local government area of the state, is said to have died after battling a brief illness.

Additional details about the monarch’s demise are, however, still developing as at press time.