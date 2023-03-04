Aso Rock Chapel: Tinubu’s Wife Not Only A Christian But Pastor – Fani Kayode Replies Okowa

Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi FaniKayode has on Saturday reacted to claim that the Aso Rock chapel would be shut down for four years due to the religious background of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice-president-elect Kashim Shettima.

Information Nigeria had reported that governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa said the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election, was not the will of God.

He said, “We saw the manipulation of the election coming and the church of Christ prayed against the situation which we have just found ourselves in.

READ ALSO: ‘You’re Hopelessly Delusional’ – Fani-Kayode Slams Atiku For Seeking Court Redress

“Obviously, this is not the will of God. It is not the will of God that the Chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

However, the former Aviation minister reacting and debunking via his Twitter handle, stated that the assertion is an absurd one.

The APC chieftain added that contrary to opinion, wife of the president-elect and incoming First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu is not just a Christian but a Pastor.

His words: The assertion that the Aso Rock Chapel will be shut down for four years because @officialABAT and @KashimSM, the President-elect & Vice President-elect respectively, are Muslims is absurd given the fact that the in-coming First Lady is not only a Christian but also a Pastor.”