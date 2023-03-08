Attempts To Intimidate Opposition In Kaduna Using Security Agencies Won’t Be Tolerated – Shehu Sani Tells APC

Shehu Sani, former serving senator representing Kaduna Central, has said that the opposition party in Kaduna State will not stand any form of oppression from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come March 11.

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) member also disclosed that the APC lost in the State during the February 25 elections.

According to Sani, via a Twitter post on Wednesday, the ruling party is currently making plans to sabotage Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls by attempting to use security agencies to intimidate members of the opposition.

His words: “The APC lost election in Kaduna on the 25th of February; attempts to use security agents in order to intimidate and harass members of the opposition because of the 11th of March Governorship election will not be tolerated. @OfficialDSSNG @PoliceNG.”

He furthered that security agents on Tuesday arrested the Media Director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Saidu Adamu.

Sani also revealed that two youths in the Peoples Democratic Party were also arrested and urged security agencies to ensure that a free and fair election happens in Kaduna State.

“Yesterday in Kaduna, security agents have arrested the Media Director of the State PDP campaign Committee Hon Saidu Adamu, an ex Commissioner. They have also arrested two youth leaders, El Abbas Muhammed and Talib. Agents should allow free elections in Kaduna,” Sani said