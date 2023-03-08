Court Grants Tinubu’s Request To Inspect Election Materials

The Appeal Court in Abuja has granted the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, access to inspect electoral materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during February 25, 2022, general elections.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, said it was satisfied there was merit in Tinubu’s request to have access to the electoral materials to enable him to defend his election victory.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Seeks Appeal Court Order To Inspect INEC Materials Ahead Election Result Defense

It held that both Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress, are entitled to have access to the materials in INEC’s possession to enable them to inspect, scan and make photocopies of them.

Both Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had in separate exparte applications they brought before the court, said they would need the materials to prepare their defence against petitions that would seek to nullify the outcome of the election.

“The materials will be relevant in helping us to prepare our defence and also make comparison with information contained in INEC’s back-end server”, Tinubu’s lawyer, Mr. Akintola Makinde submitted.