Ayu Heads To Court As PDP Appoints Acting Chair After Suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu is set to fight his suspension by a Benue State High Court, Makurdi on Monday.

Recall that on Sunday, Ayu was suspended from the Party over alleged anti-party activities and for failing to pay his membership dues by the Igorov ward executive committee in the Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Following the suspension, the Benue court restrained Ayu from parading himself as the chairman of the party.

Conrad Utaan, a former aide to the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, had filed the suit in court.

READ ALSO: PDP Replaces Ayu, Names Acting Chairman

Ayu and the PDP were listed as the first and second respondents, respectively in the case filed before the Benue court which has now been adjourned till April 17 for a hearing.

The development saw Ayu step aside pending the ruling of the court.

But PDP in compliance with the court ruling on Tuesday appointed the deputy national chairman (North), Umar Damagum as the acting national chairman.

In a latest development, Simon Imobo-tswam, the Special Assistant on Communication to Ayu, in a chat with Punch confirmed that his principal will challenge the court order legally.

He, however, stated that the PDP “has said everything concerning the issue. So, there is no need to say more.”