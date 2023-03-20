Bala Mohammed Re-Elected As Bauchi Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

The result was announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, who is the vice chancellor of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, on Monday morning.

READ ALSO: Gov. Sule Wins Nasarawa Governorship Election

Governor Bala polled a total 525,280 votes against that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who scored 432,272 votes.

The incumbent governor won in 15 local government areas out of the 20 LGAs of the State.

Governor Bala won the election in Jama’are; Kirfi; Bogoro; Warji; Itas Gadau; Shira; Zaki; Ganjuwa; Danbam; Dass; Alkaleri; Ningi; Tafawa Balewa; Toro, and Bauchi local government areas, while his closest challenger and APC candidate won in Giade; Gamawa; Darazo; Misau, and Katagum LGAs of the State.