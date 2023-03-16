DJ Cuppy Celebrates As She Graduates From Oxford University (Photos)

Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has graduated with a Master of Science from the Oxford University, UK.

DJ Cuppy, who underwent a Master’s program in African Studies at the prestigious university, shared photos from her graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle.

Cuppy was joined by her fiance, Ryan Taylor and her billionaire parents, Femi Otedola and Nana Otedola.

Taking to her Instagram story to share videos of her and her boo preparing for her graduation ceremony, DJ Cuppy revealed she is excited about it and promised to make noise about it.

“Finally graduating from Oxford University. And yes, I am going to make NOISE about it!!!”

See photos below: