Governor Dapo Abiodun Wins Polling Unit

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has won his Ita-Osanyin Polling Unit in the governorship election.

According to the governorship election result declared by INEC, APC scored 147; PDP: 142; ADP: 1 while ADC scored 2.

Abiodun, had earlier cast his vote in the state governorship and House Assembly elections at the at Unit 02, Ward 03, It’s Osanyin Polling Unit in Iperu, Ikenne local government.