Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has lost his polling unit 045, OSHIFILA/Abule Igbira of Ikeja Local Government, to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Saturday’s Lagos State gubernatorial poll.

According to the result announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Gbadebo scored 18 votes, while Sanwo-Olu secured 29 votes.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Adediran better known as Jandor came distant third with 2 votes at the polling unit.